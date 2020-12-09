Crazy Joe Biden is still just Mr. Biden

The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies did not pass a resolution to acknowledge former Vice President Joe Biden as the president-elect as President Donald Trump, and other Republicans continue lawsuits challenging the results of the crazy election.

That is appropriate. What is not appropriate is calling him a president-elect, which doesn’t exist anyway, when not one Elector has cast a vote.

There is no winner yet and getting ahead of the process, which is short, to begin with, is wildly inappropriate.

The Left — the Democratic Party, the mainstream media, Fake News media, and much of Fox News – want to make sure nothing impedes Joe’s push to the presidency.

There was voter fraud, but there likely isn’t enough time to figure out how much and if it is enough to overturn the election. Just the same, it has to play out.

THE STATEMENT

Republicans on the committee argued that they made the decision because there are election-related processes that need to play out first before a president-elect can be decided.

“It is not the job of the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies to get ahead of the electoral process and decide who we are inaugurating,” Roy Blunt said in a statement. “The JCCIC [Inaugural Committee] is facing the challenge of planning safe Inaugural Ceremonies during a global pandemic. I would hope that going forward, the members of the JCCIC would adhere to the committee’s long-standing tradition of bipartisan cooperation and focus on the task at hand.”

Democrats are shoving a mentally deficient guy, and his communist running mate into the presidency before a single Elector voted.

That is so they can rush forward in making the country into a communist hellhole. No one in DC cares. They want to make money, and they don’t care about America or Americans.

We, as American citizens, are letting bottom-feeding politicians rule over us and destroy the Republic.

Watch crazy Joe, who honestly does not know what he is saying most of the time: