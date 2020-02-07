Crazy racist candidate drops out of the presidential race

Joe Walsh, the racist far-left conservative, who thought he could run against the President in a primary, for some strange reason, has dropped out. Hopefully, he will drop completely out of the public eye.

He was a radio talk show host who became a short-term congressman and then went back to radio. Who could he possibly have as an audience on a radio show? The left won’t care about him except to exploit him for nasty soundbites on one of the fake news shows. Conservatives hate him.

BREAKING: Former US Rep. Joe Walsh ends his Republican primary challenge against President Trump https://t.co/aMxI8LqiK6 pic.twitter.com/VEv0UqEkMc — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 7, 2020

Walsh spouts every crazy Democrat talking point. Here he is repeating the “GOP is a cult” lie. He did say something truthful about the President — no one can beat him.

Joe Walsh calls the GOP a “cult”: “(Trump’s) a threat to this country. He can’t be stopped within the Republican party. … The conservative media world, Fox News and all the rest wouldn’t give me the time of day. … They bow down in front of their king” https://t.co/ff5IuwAZzg pic.twitter.com/5EkjDcSokm — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 7, 2020

Walsh is an example of someone who claims to be on the right and who hates Trump so much that he will say anything. I ask you, how can he say radical socialists/communists would be better for the country than Trump. Trump has a great economy, does what he says he will do, is pro-life and pro-religion, pro-the Constitution, and so on.

What is wrong with this man? Go away Joe Walsh! Join Bill Kristol as a meaningless troll on Twitter.