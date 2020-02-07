Leaked Fox News Report Demonizes 4 Popular Conservatives, Fox Fires Back

The far-left Daily Beast leaked a 162-page internal document, entitled ‘Ukraine, Disinformation, & the Trump Administration.’ The document, produced by Fox News’ senior political affairs specialist Bryan S. Murphy from the network’s Brain Room, portrays the president’s attorney Rudy Giuliani, award-winning investigative journalist John Solomon, retired U.S. Attorney Joe diGenova and DiGenova’s wife, Victoria Toensing, of spreading so-called “disinformation.”

Fox News shot back with an explanation of the document, minimizing its importance.

THE MEDIA WANTS TO TAKE THESE PEOPLE OUT

Given the fact that the left wants to take out conservatives, especially those four, how serious should we take this? It is for you to decide.

The Daily Beast, itself a fake news network of the far-left, claims the document is “especially critical of Solomon,” whom they say “played an indispensable role in the collection and domestic publication of” so-called “disinformation” involving matters in Ukraine.

To interject here, every accusation by Solomon has included documents to back it up, documents he puts up on ‘scribd.’

The House Democrats began their accusations of a Ukraine scandal involving the Bidens and that prompted Solomon to investigate.

He came up with very credible evidence, backed up by documents.

The left wants him taken out.

As for Giuliani, he is trying to protect his client, and he collected evidence to help his legal case. He does have evidence, but it’s unclear how reliable his sources are which can be said about most research.

“Murphy claims Giuliani is easily fooled by Ukrainian disinformation. …,” The Daily Beast’s report states.

As for the married attorneys, Victoria Toensing and Joe diGenova, they are talking heads and they are sane. That’s more than I can say about many of the commenters on CNN, MSNBC/NBC, CBS, and so on.

Recently, Steve Hilton of ‘The Revolution’ called the same four conservatives, ‘grifters,’ among other things. None of them are grifters. That’s his opinion. He probably read the report.

Solomon Fired Back

A number of the non-witness witnesses who testified with no first-hand information during the impeachment are officials who don’t like the President making foreign policy decisions. Included among them are Fiona Hill, Alexander Vindman, and Marie Yovanovitch, who called Solomon’s reports inaccurate. That is their slanted opinion.

Solomon fired back on Fox News and Twitter, explaining that everything he has said is backed up with documentation.

“Every fact that I have is out for people to see. Nobody in these hearings today could cite a specific fact. … Every fact that I’ve ever reported is online,” he said to FNC’s Martha MacCallum.

Fox’s higher-ups appear to have based much of the report on the flawed, highly questionable premise that former VP Biden did nothing wrong and he is innocent. That is a Democrat Party talking point not based on facts. There has been no investigation, and we have Joe on tape extorting Ukraine. There is also evidence that Hunter exploited his father’s name in a very sleazy manner.

FOX NEWS HITS BACK

Fox News’ “Brain Room” disputed the narrative posited by The Daily Beast, saying in a statement that the document is research meant only for tracking media appearances.”

“The research division of FOX News produces a briefing book for all major stories, which serves as a standing collection of extensive data on major topics for internal use by all those in editorial functions,” Mitch Kweit, the senior vice president of the “Brain Room,” said in a statement to The Daily Beast.

“The Ukraine briefing book is nothing more than a comprehensive chronological account of what every person involved in the Ukraine controversy was doing at any identifiable point in time, including tracking media appearances of major players who appeared on FOX News and in many other outlets.”

He added, “The 200-page document has thousands of data points and the vast majority have no relation to FOX News — instead it’s now being taken out of context and politicized to damage the network.”

The leftists are making hay out of it on social media and the conservatives are becoming angry.

OPINION

Fox News is making a sharp turn left. This was a network with a lot of liberals and leftists from its inception, but it is now overwhelmingly so and they have their Trump haters. Paul Ryan on the board is not good for Fox.

They are banning a lot of personalities from the daytime news shows and some altogether. You won’t see much of Seb Gorka or the investigative staff of Judicial Watch. Have you seen much of Toensing and diGenova? Solomon’s profile has been lowered as well.

The network has cut out a lot of news conservatives want to hear about the border, large agency misbehavior and they often lean towards shouting out left-wing talking points.

Fox is still the fairest of the networks and they try to go down the middle. However, the basis for many of their assumptions are fatally flawed, in our humble opinion, based on long hours of observation. It is also based on people I know who work at the network of liberals and leftists. They don’t have a lot of conservatives working there any longer.

This is frustrating to conservatives because there is little-to-no fact-checking of the left by anyone, except some by Fox. The lunatics on MSNBC/NBC, CNN, and in newspapers like the far-left Washington Post and NY Times are rarely fact-checked. The Democrats are always correct in the media, despite being disproven over and over. The media covers for them.

Fox News has the dishonest Donna Brazile on. Fact-check her reliability. Look at Juan Williams, Marie Harf, and Chris Wallace constantly spouting propaganda. Give me a break.

Conservatives are continually dehumanized, every flaw exposed and exaggerated, mistakes turned into lies, and reputations destroyed.