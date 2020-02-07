Mixed Up Mazie says President Trump “wasn’t acquitted”

Democrats won’t accept Donald Trump as President and they won’t accept his acquittal this past week. They don’t like a thing he says or does. Orange Man Bad! However, Mazie Hirono goes a step further when it comes to rejecting reality.

The far-left Democrat Senator from Hawaii was even corrected by CNN’s Wolf Blitzer when she lied and said the President “wasn’t acquitted” at the Senate impeachment trial.

During the interview, Hirono remarked, “No, he wasn’t acquitted! It was a rigged trial. You don’t get acquitted when you don’t even get to call relevant witnesses or have the documents because the President stonewalled all efforts on the part of the House to get the information they requested.”

She continued, “So, there you go. It was a rigged trial. He can run around saying he was acquitted but you don’t get acquitted in a rigged trial.”

Emotionless, Blitzer said, “Well, I just want to point out, Senator, there was a roll call — guilty or not guilty. Not guilty was the majority and the Chief Justice of the United States announced that he was acquitted, that he was not guilty.”

Hirono shot back, “the American public knows that it was a rigged trial.”

Continuing with her nutsy commentary, she said, “Okay, you’re found not guilty in a rigged trial. I don’t think that they think this was all kosher. It wasn’t. Meanwhile, you have the President crowing about it, which is totally expected. And now it’s anything goes for this President and this administration and all his enablers.”

Hirono did not offer evidence of how it was rigged other than no witnesses, although there were 18 witnesses in the House. Although the testimony of one of the witnesses, DOJ Inspector General Atkinson, is being kept hidden by Adam Schiff.

Watch:

Wolf Blitzer: “The Senate has clearly spoken now. @realDonaldTrump was acquitted.” Dem Sen Mazie Hirono: “Wolf, he wasn’t acquitted…” Blitzer: “There was a role call, guilty or not guilty. Not guilty was the majority. & the [Chief Justice]… announced that he was acquitted.” pic.twitter.com/Tt9qoSmqRP — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 6, 2020