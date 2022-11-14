Crazy WaPo: “Suspected UVA gunman had troubled childhood, but then flourished”

The Washington Post published an article titled, “Suspected UVA gunman had troubled childhood, but then flourished.” The title is now: “Suspected U-Va. gunman was scrutinized by threat assessment team for weapon, police say.“

The Washington Post wrote a puff piece on the UVA gunman. The poor dear had a troubled childhood and was doing well.

This poor dear that WaPo feels sorry for killed three football players and wounded two others.

A woman identified as Jones’s mother, Margo, answered a Washington Post reporter’s call Monday morning.

“I can tell you now that Chris was a good kid,” she said before hanging up.

Yeah, he’s great, Maw!

He committed a gun crime recently and was involved in a hazing incident last year.

Look at how they showed this nice photo:

Just an unbelievable headline from the Washington Post about the mass shooter at UVA. You’ve gotta be kidding @washingtonpost https://t.co/LkgUIjfFwD — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) November 14, 2022

The three men he murdered were actually good kids. The father of Lavel Davis Jr. wrote a four-word message on Facebook.

“Lord please help me,” Lavel Davis Sr. said in a Facebook post on Monday, The Roanoke Times reported. But, WaPo decided to sympathize with the murderer. That’s sick.

