In Praise of Nonconformity

By Karen Kataline

All my life, I have railed against conformity and superficiality. I’ve never been a fan of superficial nonconformity, either. Think of the stunningly conformist, ‘nonconformity’ of the sixties.

Communism requires collectivism. It cannot exist without eradicating nonconformity. Collectivism thrives on bigotry as well; Without it, we might see people as individuals worthy of respect and consideration.

If we refuse to lump people together into groups, we have to recognize that we don’t know everything about them the minute we meet them. We actually have to talk to them, listen to and learn about them –- maybe even treat them with kindness and respect, which is a prerequisite to even begin to do that. What a concept!

Most of us know instinctively that all of that is preferable to diminishing the value and worth of our fellow human beings and giving free rein to our prejudices. We used to be taught that it was wrong to prejudge a person based on superficial characteristics. Not anymore.

The communists in our midst have worked very hard and succeeded quite handily so far in elevating the very things they have lectured us against so vehemently. Blame, Bigotry, Stereotyping, and Hatred are but a few things on that list.

In the name of “anti-racism,” we may now be racists. In the name of “diversity,” we must now march in lock-step. It is in fashion to eradicate all ideological diversity and any genuine non-conformity. Certainly, individuality is “out.” That’s “racist,” too, isn’t it?

As in the profoundly important picture included here, the rise of collectivism and conformity and the suppression of dissent have always led to very ugly places in history.

In the United States of America, it is leading there again.

~~~

Karen Kataline’s style has been described as “funny, feisty, but fair.” She hosts Spouting Off, a live, call-in talk show covering politics, pop culture, and social psychology. She maintains an active blog, and her Op-Eds can be seen online on Fox News, Investor’s Business Daily, Western Journal, Town Hall, The Daily Caller, FrontPage Mag, and The American Thinker.

Related