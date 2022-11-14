Republicans Lost Independents Two Weeks Before the Vote

Mark Levin said on his show last night that there would never be a red wave. The GOP had to fill five seats to catch up, fight to keep 20 seats in GOP hands and topple incumbents. Democrats only had to fight for 14 seats. It was too heavy a lift.

The official count in the House is 2012 and 2004 in favor of Republicans. The races are very close. We also had a lot of close races in Republican areas, possibly because we are losing our country to the far-left.

It’s still too close to call. Republicans lost some races counted as definitely red, such as the Washington race that Joe Kent lost, and ares in Pennsylvania.

The dial doesn’t move much anymore, and Democrats have more money. Early voting, mail-in ballots, and ballot harvesting are swinging some votes, as do the crazy new processes of voting like ranked-choice voting.

INDEPENDENTS BROKE FOR DEMOCRATS

It is very important to win the less ideological Independent voters.

According to exit polls conducted for CNN and other news networks by Edison Research, 49% of independent voters nationwide chose Democratic candidates for the House, while 47% opted for Republicans.

That’s a major change from the last four midterm elections.

Republican candidates held a 4-point lead among independent voters due to independents’ widespread dissatisfaction with the state of the economy and President Joe Biden’s policies, according to a WSJ poll conducted in late October. It looks like we lost the election in the last two weeks. We lost Independents and undecideds. The youth were worked up and showed up.

After ballots were cast, Democratic candidates won independent voters by three percentage points nationally. That was the biggest reason battleground races in Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Georgia favored Democrats, the WSJ reported. They used the results of the AP VoteCast, a large survey of midterm voters.

In 2020, Biden won independents by a 54% to 41% margin.

THE CROOKED RACE

The elephant in the room is the 2020 election was stolen, but did people get turned off by the loud complaining? Many things unethically swung the 2020 race. Laws were changed. Zuckerberg and Soros poured unprecedented amounts of money into the furthest left candidates, and it does matter. Mail-in balloting, ballot harvesting, and early voting are highly suspect and favor Democrats. The media gave millions of dollars worth of pro-Democrat publicity. The machines had issues. Donald Trump was unfairly vilified. That’s all true. What is also true is that it was not a winning issue in the 2022 election.

Oh, and it takes days to count the races we inevitably lose.

Focusing only on Biden is terrible was not enough.

McConnell deprived some good Trump-backed candidates of funds and spent a lot on RINO Lisa Murkowski. That’s also true.

WHEN THE POLLS DIPPED

Instead of focusing on Stop the Steal, we must look honestly at why we haven’t done better.

Independents are deciding elections, and some Republicans are turned off. For example, Dr. Oz had very high unlikeables at 58%. He was roundly rejected in red areas. When the NY Times interviewed the conservatives, they said they voted for Fetterman since he already held office and Oz was just a rich guy and a carpetbagger. Some say it was because they were bigoted against him since he is a Muslim. No one interviewed said that, but during the primary, some Republicans were put off by the fact that he skipped a US primary vote to vote in Turkey. So they joined Democrats and voted for the Pennsylvanian vegetable who lived off his parents until he was 50.

Many Republicans didn’t offer much of a positive agenda. They didn’t really explain how they’d fix things. Governors Abbott, DeWine, and DeSantis did and they won handily. They felt the pulse of the people and responded with a winning agenda.

Also, two weeks before the election, the youth were successfully stirred up over abortion. The same numbers came out proportionately, but there were more of them eligible to vote. That helped Democrats.

Let’s not forget Democrats have a corrupt and effective machine. They actually go into nursing homes and help them fill out ballots when they have very little brain function. I have been there and watched it. I was helping Lee Zeldin at the time and was not allowed to speak. Only the Democrats could speak.

It’s not 1980 and Republicans have to catch up. They need to reach Independents with an agenda they can understand and accept without some of the ideology. That is not to say we should ignore valid problems, but we are in big trouble on the Right.

Far-Left Democrats have the schools, media, entertainment, corporations, the rich, and they’re tied to a global movement that destroys the middle class and freedoms. Apparently, the war and funding for Ukraine is still popular so people shouldn’t have talked about canceling the funds. Rick Scott came up with a plan for saving Social Security and Medicare that taxes recipients. That allowed Democrats to lie and say Republicans wanted to ditch it.

As far as Trump-backed candidates, they were mostly good, but deprived of funds, and McConnell’s candidate fared better overall. Trump-backed candidates who should have won were also heavily labeled as crazies. We don’t have the media and have to be very careful when assessing and responding to the situation.

I am not one to go along to get along. I don’t want to see candidates like Mitt Romney or Lisa Murkowski. We might as well let Democrats burn it all down. It will happen anyway if the Romneys take over. That doesn’t mean we have to be implacable.

Mostly, we need to find out how we lost the Independents in the last two weeks. Victor Davis Hanson has some ideas. You might agree with some, all, or none of them.

Just looking at news reports, we know this happened in the last two weeks:

Biden got gas prices down, illicitly, but down nonetheless.

Inflation went down slightly.

Biden promised unconstitutional freebies to people buried in college debt.

Abortion blew up again.

The media blamed Republicans for the Pelosi attack.

Funding Ukraine is popular.

Suggesting taxing Social Security more was damaging.

True the Vote researchers were arrested.

The constant media attacks against Donald Trump seemed effective. Claims that DJT would be arrested might have helped Democrats.

Kanye antisemitism claims was used against Republicans.

Cheney was vociferous, but we don’t think anyone listens to her.

Nordstream blew up.

Media claimed Antifa didn’t burn any cities down.

Democrats wouldn’t debate or they waited until it was after early voting.

Democrats ran as Republicans and hid their beliefs with the media backing them up.

There was the threat to democracy babble.

Media churned up the hate speech and fearmongering.

And, also, media, media, media. We can’t win easily with a corrupt, activist media. Maybe Trump can’t win against them. They’ll see him in prison before they let him win.

