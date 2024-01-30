“Credible Sources” Say Michelle Obama Will Replace Joe Biden

New York gossip columnist Cindy Adams broke the story that there is a plan afoot to replace Joe Biden with Michelle Obama in 2024.

According to her sources, her husband, Barack, is helping make this happen.

Political operatives are claiming that they doubt it will happen, but only for political motives.

She said, “credible sources” that have access to information not meant for the media say that the plan is that around May, Biden will announce he’s not running. Then, in August, Michele gets nominated without a primary vote. [And no time to expose her flaws as a radical Marxist.]

For now, Biden is to play-act that he’s still the real candidate.

The plan is to make him a lame duck, and it is currently being tweaked to accomplish that.

In the summer of 22, Michelle Obama met with major hedge fund CEOs and told them she was running.

in a podcast in early January, she said she’s terrified about the prospect of Donald Trump becoming president.

Adams said that it is the same squalid team that messed up DC and Congress, which is running the greatest nation on earth. Republicans cannot unify, and moderates cannot override anything.

Mrs. Obama‘s team has allegedly sent a survey to heavy-duty donors, asking how they feel about her as the candidate.

The process has begun. A VIP doctor in charge of a major hospital called [the team] to say, “You must do something. The system is broken.”

The assumption is they are naming some appealing candidates that they are quietly vetting, but about mid-February, we should hear the rumors.

POSSIBLY TRUE?

Bill O’Reilly has said it’s “almost inconceivable” that Democrats would nominate President Biden because of his dementia. He further said that former First Lady Obama was the only one among Democrats who could beat former President Donald Trump.

In the clip below, Dave Rubin shares the information and gives time to two commenters. One commenter says that he doesn’t think it’s possible and explains why.

Always the victim

‘First time I was proud of my country’

Michelle Obama Unveils Portrait at the White House: ‘A Girl Like Me’ Was Not ‘Supposed to’ Be First Lady pic.twitter.com/TdPNYw0C7h — Fear God not Man (@FrantzFrantz15) September 8, 2022

