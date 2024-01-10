Is Michelle Obama Running a Shadow Campaign for President?

Michelle Obama is very popular with Americans and was even proud to be an American once. She’s out making speeches and giving interviews, explaining how terrified she’d be if Donald Trump won.

Barack Obama needs his fourth term to complete the US transformation. He’d have it with Michelle as president. Remember, he wanted us to be insignificant in the world. He said we’re not special.

Benny Johnson thinks Michelle is copying Barack’s path to the White House.

Michelle Obama has been copying Obama’s path to the White House, but Benny wrote on X that most people haven’t been paying attention.

Barack had a voter registration org called “Project Vote.”

Michelle founded “When We All Vote,” supported by Soros to the tune of $26 million.

Barack wrote two autobiographies, “Dreams for My Father” & “The Audacity of Hope” -and Michelle wrote “Becoming” & “The Light We Carry.”

Barack introduced John Kerry at the 2004 DNC Convention.

Michelle introduced Joe Biden at the 2020 DNC Convention.

Michelle has positioned herself to become the next Democrat presidential nominee, exactly like Barack did in 2008, Johnson concluded.

Imagine the damage the Obamas could do in a fourth and potentially fifth term if Benny Johnson is correct.

What do you think?

