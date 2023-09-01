Creepy Clown Keith Olbermann Calls Riley Gaines Nasty Names

Keith Olbermann, his usual hateful self, called Riley Gaines “nasty, stupid, unsuccessful transphobe” because she doesn’t think men dressed as women should compete in girl’s or women’s sports, or show up in their locker rooms and showers.

Of course, Olbermann, who has been fired from every job he has ever had, brought Donald Trump into it because he’s obsessed. Maybe he’s off his meds.

He thinks Champiion Riley Gaines sucks at swimming, so Ms. Gaines responded by joking and showing him her awards.

All the people commenting “he’s not worth it” and “you have nothing to prove”, trust me I know, but I needed some entertainment too 😂 — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) August 31, 2023

Riley Gaines had tremendous support.

Apparently holding the SEC record and being one of the fastest Americans of all time in the 200 butterfly is amateur. I broke that record at that obnoxiously orange school you happen to like 😂 Thanks clay! — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) August 31, 2023

She deserves support. She’s courageously standing up to crazy. Not many people are.

