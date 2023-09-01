Creepy Clown Keith Olbermann Calls Riley Gaines Nasty Names

By
M Dowling
-
0
25

Keith Olbermann, file photo

Keith Olbermann, his usual hateful self, called Riley Gaines “nasty, stupid, unsuccessful transphobe” because she doesn’t think men dressed as women should compete in girl’s or women’s sports, or show up in their locker rooms and showers.

Of course, Olbermann, who has been fired from every job he has ever had, brought Donald Trump into it because he’s obsessed. Maybe he’s off his meds.

He thinks Champiion Riley Gaines sucks at swimming, so Ms. Gaines responded by joking and showing him her awards.

Riley Gaines had tremendous support.

She deserves support. She’s courageously standing up to crazy. Not many people are.


