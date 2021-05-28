Creepy Joe is trending on Twitter after his comment to a little girl



















Creepy Uncle Joe made an appearance without a trench coat but with the usual strange, odd blather to a little girl, a daughter of a veteran. He was speaking at an event on COV-19 with Virginia Governor ‘Coonman’ Northam. Two years ago, he was calling for Northam’s resignation when a yearbook photo of him in either blackface or a KKK outfit surfaced.

Back to Biden as he looks at the little girl in the audience, he says, “I love those barrettes in your hair. Man, I’ll tell you what, look at her she looks like she’s 19 years old sitting there like a little lady with her legs crossed.”

Very creepy.

This tweet brought out all the leftists who then ripped into Trump. Twitter is a sewer of adult children.

Watch:

Joe Biden looks at a little girl in the audience, the daughter of a veteran, and says “I love those barrettes in your hair. Man I’ll tell you what, look at her she looks like she’s 19 years old sitting there like a little lady with her legs crossed.” pic.twitter.com/DbH8ihG2Mj — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 28, 2021

Related

















