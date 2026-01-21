Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Criminal Alien Rams an Agent with His Vehicle, Injuring Him

Criminal Alien Rams an Agent with His Vehicle, Injuring Him

M Dowling
An illegal alien rammed a CBO officer with his car. The agent opened fire, but the illegal alien criminal was not injured and took off on foot. He was later captured.

Governor Newsom weaponized the populace, and criminals are taking advantage of it.

There are too many nasty people winning the PR war thanks to the corrupt media. Additionally, Americans have been dumbed down.

The DHS Report

At 7:05 AM PST, DHS law enforcement officers were conducting a targeted operation in Compton, California, to arrest a violent criminal, illegal alien from El Salvador, William Eduardo Moran Carballo, who is involved in a human smuggling operation and has two prior arrests for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. An immigration judge issued him a final order of removal in 2019.

In a dangerous attempt to evade arrest, this criminal illegal alien, weaponized his vehicle and rammed law enforcement. Fearing for his life and safety, an agent fired defensive shots. The criminal illegal alien, was not hit and attempted to flee on foot. He was successfully apprehended by law enforcement. The illegal alien was not injured, but a CBP officer was injured.

These dangerous attempts to evade arrest have surged since sanctuary politicians, including Governor Newsom, have encouraged illegal aliens to evade arrest and provided guides advising illegal aliens how to recognize ICE, block entry, and defy arrest. Our officers are now facing a 3,200% increase in vehicle attacks.

The media subtly diminishes the assault on the officer:

The New York Post correctly headlined their article: Federal agent injured in LA after illegal immigrant wanted for human trafficking ‘weaponized’ vehicle: officials

Other mainstream media, who bothered to mention it, headlined the stories:

Shots fired in Willowbrook during DHS operation targeting human smuggling suspect

or

Shots fired during immigration operation in Willowbrook during brief chase.

We should be outraged over the ramming into officers, not that shots were fired in self-defense.

Compton is a crime-ridden Democrat city.

The dogs aren’t safe.

