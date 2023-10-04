Criminal Gangs from Central & South America Are in US to Rob Us

Oakland County, Michigan, Sheriff Michael Bouchard told CBS Detroit reports that criminal gangs from Central and South America are exploiting our open borders to set up in cities across the nation and steal from hardworking citizens.

They target high-end homes and have stolen hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“These are transnational gangs that are involved in this that come from South America, looking to do burglaries and violate our communities, not just in Oakland County but across America,” Bouchard said.

The sheriff said the thieves had been identified as nationals from Venezuela, Chile, Bolivia, Colombia, Peru, Nicaragua, Guatemala and Honduras.

They’re in New York, and the governor is planning to send thousands of these unvetted Venezuelan aliens to Long Island and Upstate. They have protected status.

