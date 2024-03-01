Criminal Released in NYC After Bashing Cellist in the Head

Repeat offender Amira Hunter, 23, was caught on video attacking a cellist in the New York City subway. Judge Marva Brown released her despite the DA asking for bail. Hunter has a history of violence and theft, with seven prior arrests and for skipping court.

The judge also refused to grant a restraining order against Hunter after the defense claimed she did not know the victim, lain S Forrest, 29.

Hunter hits the cellist in the head with a metal water bottle. Hunter is a good name for her. So, was this racial?

Hunter was caught on video whacking Forrest in the head with his own metal water bottle as he performed “Titanium” by Sia Underground on Feb. 13.

Forrest was left traumatized over the terrifying assault.

“I hadn’t touched my cello since being attacked in the NYC subway … until today,” Forrest revealed in an X post on Wednesday.

Amira

Last week, Forrest announced he was suspending his subway performances “indefinitely” and called on the NYPD to protect musicians.

Judge Marva Brown needs to turn in her diploma and her robes.

No bail laws provide cover for pro-criminal judges.

“Two attacks in less than a year is two too much,” he said in an Instagram post. “I have been punched, choked, and now bashed in the head.

“I love performing for you all in the subway, but I’m at my breaking point and can’t take more injury or harm,” he said.

Why would anyone harm a cellist? Can you think of anything more innocent than entertaining people in a subway? It’s an old tradition here in the new hellscape of New York.

Here is the cellist thanking everyone who helped him. He formed the Subway Advocacy Group to protect performers in hubs.


Another street feral allowed to run loose until it kills somebody.

