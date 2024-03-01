Sen. John ‘RINO’ Cornyn Lobbies Hard for the Leadership Position

Senator John Cornyn, one of the worst RINOs in Congress, immediately threw his hat in the ring for Mitch McConnell’s position as leader. He has been interviewing for this job for quite some time, so it was no surprise.

As Punch Bowl News reported, he’s calling every Republican with a pulse to support him. He certainly has the support of McConnell, who also likes John Thune and John Barrasso. He likes the three Johns. However, it’s hard to believe he would have the support of the people.

Cornyn contacted almost every member of his conference, including the most important Republican, former president Donald Trump.

The 72-year-old RINO has been very aggressive and relies on his fundraising background to make him the best candidate.

At the present time, he doesn’t serve in any leadership role but is in McConnell’s inner circle. He was the NRSC chair and was GOP whip, but term-limited in 2019. That puts him at some disadvantage compared with Senate Minority whip John Thune isn’t super conservative either. Barrasso hasn’t said if he’s interested in the job.

Cornyn said, “I’ve been telling people for a long time now that I was interested in succeeding Mitch. It’s no secret.”

“And I think there would be a lot of speculation about who’s in and who’s out, and I don’t see any benefit in waiting.”

Indeed, he didn’t even wait for the body to get cold.

If Cornyn doesn’t get it, he might not run again in 2026. Some people see that as a negative. Of the three Johns, the only one who was conservative really is Senator Barrasso. Two others who might apply are Senator Rick Scott and Senator Steve Daines, who is brand new to the job.

Punch Bowl News said Cornyn’s strengths include fundraising, and he was the GOP whip during Trump’s presidency, helping Donald Trump overhaul the tax system. That’s the one that Joe Biden subsequently ruined.

Cornyn is not a big friend to the gun owners of the state. He has frequently been called a RINO for that reason and others. He says that Republican lawmakers now know they needed to change gun laws after Uvalde, Texas. I’d like to know what gun law would have made a difference since the problem seemed to be incompetent police leadership. The lunatic with the gun should never have had a gun, and there were laws to see to it that he didn’t.

Cornyn’s working on Donald Trump because he knows Trump doesn’t hold grudges.

RINO CORNYN, YOU CAN’T TRUST THE GUY

In June 2022, former President Trump slammed Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) as a “RINO,” or “Republican in name only,” over the bipartisan gun safety legislation he’d helped negotiate.

Trump also criticized the bill itself.

“The deal on ‘Gun Control’ currently being structured and pushed in the Senate by the Radical Left Democrats, with the help of Mitch McConnell, RINO Senator John Cornyn of Texas, and others, will go down in history as the first step in the movement to TAKE YOUR GUNS AWAY. Republicans, be careful what you wish for!!!” Trump wrote on his social platform Truth Social.

Cornyn and Attorney General Paxton have feuded, especially after Cornyn voted for the $95 billion foreign aid bill.

Cornyn has also called for an amnesty plan for illegals and is known as a Democrat enabler. He would destroy the Republican’s chances of ever winning the presidency again with his amnesty plan.

Cornyn, a Judiciary Committee member, was overheard promoting amnesty with fellow senators and immigration advocates Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.). Cornyn to Padilla: “First guns, now immigration,” meaning amnesty. Very quickly, however, Cornyn backed off, calling his comment a “joke.” Attempting to cover his tracks, Cornyn said, “The Democrats and their allies in the media really can’t take a joke.”

Maybe someone like him who craves power this much shouldn’t be the leader?

Related