Cringe Moment! Hillary Baldwin doesn’t know how to say ‘cucumber’ in English

Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria speaks with a Spanish accent, pretends to be Hispanic, and wasn’t born in Spain. As it turns out, she bolstered her career and connected to her husband with the fake Spanish routine. Alex didn’t even know the truth at first.

As is customary with him, Alex elegantly defended her on Sunday, saying, “Twitter is a lot of sh*t.” He added, “There’s things that have been said lately about people that I love, that I care about deeply, which are just ridiculous. I mean ridiculous.”

“You have to kind of hack your way through the debris of Twitter. Twitter is just a vast orchard of cr**, he said.

He continued, “They’ve said it about people I love – false things. Untrue things.”

Hilaria is a white woman born in Boston, and her real name is Hillary. She lied and said she moved to the United States at age 19.

Hillary isn’t Spanish at all. No one in her family is Spanish, or born there, or lived there — nothing, nada, no Spanish at all.

The cringiest piece of evidence is a clip from the “Today” show, in which Hilaria, speaking in a Spanish accent while cosplaying as some kind of culinary expert, says, “We have very few ingredients. We have tomatoes, we have, um, how you say in Eng — cucumbers.”

With no discernible talent, according to her recently updated Wiki page, is a “podcaster, author, and former yoga instructor,” contorting her body into sexually suggestive yoga poses in inappropriate settings: on an airplane, while getting a spa pedicure, and in a most unsanitary display, on top of her expensive stove, hair spilling into a skillet. All for her social media followers.

Her fake Hispanic culture has gotten her very far.

Watch:

She’s leaving social media

Hilaria Baldwin announces social media break after receiving backlash and sparking memes for ‘faking’ her Spanish heritage and accent. Hilaria Baldwin has now confessed that her real name is ‘Hillary’ and she was actually born in Boston not Majorca. pic.twitter.com/2s7aYahlrL — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 27, 2020

In 2013, Alec said his wife is from Spain: