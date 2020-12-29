US Senator outlines Biden’s Plan for the 1st 100 Days (quick read)

Senator Marsha Blackburn discussed with Greg Jarett on Lou Dobbs’ show last night what will transpire if David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler lose this election.

She went through the Biden promises which should terrify everyone. This is the first 100 day agenda:

Cancel the Trump tax cuts

Raise corporate taxes

Add a carbon tax

Add global taxes

Implement the Green New Deal

Everyone will be under government-run healthcare. Everyone, including seniors, will be on Medicaid.

All private sector healthcare will be eliminated.

Expand the Supreme Court

Give statehood to a city — DC, and a foreign territory, Puerto Rico — giving them a Democrat majority that will be hard or impossible to overcome.

Pathway to a guaranteed minimum income (universal basic income, which is communism). It is why Democrats won’t open up.

Watch the clip:

They plan to change the world with The Great Reset:

“Now we take Georgia, then we change the world,” Chuck Schumer via @StatusCoup pic.twitter.com/JMtGPzgZUH — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) November 7, 2020