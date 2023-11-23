Croczilla Sunbathes in the Everglades

Rarely seen Croczilla, an enormous 14-foot crocodile made an appearance in the Florida Everglades so he could sunbathe a bit.

Quick Facts About Saltwater Crocodiles

As Old as Dinosaurs. Saltwater Crocodiles are one of the oldest creatures to walk the planet. …

The Biggest reptiles in the Entire World. …

Crocodiles lay eggs. …

Pack a Mean Punch. …

They cannot Sweat. …

Top of the food chain. …

They can only eat above ground. …

Faster than Speedy Gonzales.

Did you know crocs regulate their body temperature by opening their mouth to release heat? “Croczilla” caught some rays at Florida’s Everglades National Park. pic.twitter.com/kiSnZ4LbfQ — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) November 20, 2023

‘CROCZILLA’: A massive crocodile that has been given the nickname “Croczilla” was spotted in the Florida Everglades. https://t.co/6kgpnfOJQH pic.twitter.com/DXAmqDtQM7 — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) November 23, 2023

More From Fact Animal

Crocodiles are large reptiles that habitat the tropics of the Americas, Australia, Africa and Asia. Europe is the only continent that they don’t natively live in.

They are members of the order Crocodilia, which also includes alligators, caimans, and gharials.

Habitat: Wetland areas – Freshwater rivers, or lakes. Or saltwater – residing in estuaries, lagoons, or mangrove swamps. Location: Africa, Asia, The Americas, Australia Lifespan: 35 – 75 Years Size: 4.9 – 23 ft (1.5 m – 7 m) Weight: 40 – 2,600 lb (18 – 1,200 kg) Color: Dark green when adult. Yellow with black striples when young. Diet: Fish, Amphibians, Birds, Reptiles, Mammals Predators: Other crocodiles. Big cats, such as jaguars and leopards. Anacondas and pythons. When small, large birds, such as heron or shoebill. Top Speed: 35 Kph (22 Mph) swimming No. of Species:

14 Conservation Status:

4 Species Endangered: Orinoco, Philippine, Cuban, Siamese 2 Species Vulnerable: American, Dwarf.

Crocodiles are semi-aquatic and live in wetland areas, freshwater rivers or lakes, or saltwater – residing in estuaries, lagoons, or mangrove swamps rather than far out at sea.

Related