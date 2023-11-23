Happy Thanksgiving to Every American Who Celebrates, Everyone Else, You’re Missing Out

Thank you for coming to this site, contributing, and caring about America. We help expose the rot that is eating away at our political parties, culture, politics, and religions.

Your engagement means the world to me and the people who assist here at the Sentinel. We have a little community of good people fighting the spread of lies and disinformation that have cost lives over the pandemic, J6, George Floyd, defunding the police, woke-ifying our military, schools, companies, and entertainment.

Never stop fighting, and get out and vote. The battle has just begun.

I hope you have a wonderful day with your loved ones. And I really appreciate you.


Happy Thanksgiving to everyone here. I’m thankful for the great articles and the fact that we can speak without being censored like so many other places.

