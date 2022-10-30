Crowd Chants “FJB” at an Obama Rally for Biden Democrats

M Dowling
Barack Obama is out campaigning for Joe Biden Democrats and couldn’t shut down the crowd chanting, “F* Joe Biden.” Obama is trying to promote an administration that is destroying the country, so it is hard to feel sorry for him.

Obama is also the man constantly calling for the silencing of the opposition over alleged “misinformation” and “disinformation.”

Watch (vulgar language):


Crystal Ship
Crystal Ship
3 seconds ago

Hilarious!! The loser just can’t fathom that he’s totally irrelevant. Nobody cares what he wants to endlessly pontificate about. He needs to head home and patch up his marriage with Manchelle aka Big Mike.

Peter B. Prange
Peter B. Prange
26 minutes ago

It needs to be reported. There is some significance, but without knowing who was protesting and their numbers, is is just sad commentary.

