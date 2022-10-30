Crowd Chants “FJB” at an Obama Rally for Biden Democrats

Barack Obama is out campaigning for Joe Biden Democrats and couldn’t shut down the crowd chanting, “F* Joe Biden.” Obama is trying to promote an administration that is destroying the country, so it is hard to feel sorry for him.

Obama is also the man constantly calling for the silencing of the opposition over alleged “misinformation” and “disinformation.”

Watch (vulgar language):

Breaking News. Barack Obama can’t control his crowd as they chant FJB. He is really upset and throwing a fit on stage. I can’t stop watching this. I heard he wanted to stop filming so people wouldn’t share and tweet this clip. pic.twitter.com/2MAmlVfsqS — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) October 30, 2022

