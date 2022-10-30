The Reason the Wuhan Lab Leak Occurred

A new investigation by two media outlets — Pro Publica and Vanity Fair — has uncovered “an acute safety emergency” that occurred at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in the fall of 2019.

PJ Media summarized the report. The Chinese Communist Party put enormous pressure on the researchers at the Bio-Safety-Level 4 Wuhan lab to produce scientific breakthroughs.

From the report based on Wuhan Lab Archies:

They described intense pressure to produce scientific breakthroughs that would elevate China’s standing on the world stage, despite a dire lack of essential resources. Even at the BSL-4 lab, they repeatedlylamented the problem of “the three ‘nos’: no equipment and technology standards, no design and construction teams, and no experience operating or maintaining [a lab of this caliber].”

And then, in the fall of 2019, the dispatches took a darker turn. They referenced inhumane working conditions and “hidden safety dangers.” On Nov. 12 of that year, a dispatch by party branch members at the BSL-4 laboratory appeared to reference a biosecurity breach.

We knew from the beginning that it was likely man-made.

A report was written in October, 2021 and published in the Wall Street Journal by Mr. Muller and Dr. Quay. Mr. Muller is an emeritus professor of physics at the University of California, Berkeley, and a former senior scientist at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. Dr. Quay is the founder of Atossa Therapeutics and a co-author of “The Origin of the Virus: The Hidden Truths Behind the Microbe That Killed Millions of People.”

Dr. Muller describes the facts leading to the lab leak theory:



