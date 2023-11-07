Crowder Violated YouTube’s “Violent Criminal Organizations” Policy

M Dowling
Steven Crowder’s release of the Audrey Hale Manifesto has a lot of people infuriated, including YouTube, which took it down, claiming he violated their “violent criminal organizations” policy. YouTube is out of control, but we’ve known that for a long time. They do the bidding of the worst Democrats in high positions.

The manifesto is confirmed to be authentic, and allegedly, two officers face firing for releasing it. However, that was partially debunked by Steve Crowder.

THE LAW WILL HUNT DOWN THE PEOPLE WHO RELEASED PART OF THE MANIFESTO

The Democrat Progressive Mayor of Nashville, Freddie O’Connell, was outraged that the Manifesto of the racist woke killer of six innocent people was released.

“I have directed Wally Dietz, Metro’s law director, to initiate an investigation into how these images could have been released. That investigation may involve local, state, and federal authorities. I am deeply concerned with the safety, security, and well-being of the covenant families and all Nashvillians who were grieving,” O’Connell said.

It must be horrible for the families, but some information must be in the public domain. Should this be?

Meanwhile, media and social media is trying to shut the story down.

YouTube portrays releasing the information as violating their “violent criminal organizations” policy. Anything they don’t like could get you imprisoned?

Louder with Crowder’s Steve Crowder released the first three pages from the manifesto of the Nashville killer Audrey Hale on Monday.

When the Left thinks they can blame a horrific event on Republicans, the manifestos are released immediately. Often, they blame Republicans when the person involved has both right and left views or just very left views.

The High Death Toll

Audrey Hale said she wanted to kill the “little crackers.”  She wanted a “high death toll” and had given it a great deal of thought. To quote her, “Wanna kill all of you little crackers!!! Bunch of little faggots with your white privileges.”

She planned and executed this merciless slaughter over time. She obviously had serious mental problems.

Crowder believes the release was the right thing to do, but YouTube disagrees.

 

Candace Owens reports that two officers are due to be fired over the release of the manifesto pages. Allegedly, the documents were sold by one of the officers. She said the truth is more than we know from these pages.

However, Steve Crowder debunked the information in part.

“Don’t know where these rumors started, but the pages released were not sold to us, nor was an exchange of payment ever discussed. Hope that clears things up,” Crowder wrote on X.

I would trust Crowder on this over Candace, but you decide.

Steve Crowder discussed it with an author:

Google’s YouTube has a stranglehold on truth:

Steven Crowder’s Mug Club Undercover said they will go to jail before they release their sources.

The Metropolitan Police of Nashville confirmed the Audrey Hale manifesto released by Steven Crowder.

Remember that Hale was the heroine and the victim in the days after the cold-blooded murders.


