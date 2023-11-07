UNESCO Unveils Action Plan to Regulate Social Media

UNESCO has unveiled an action plan to regulate social media platforms. According to the announcement, this results from extensive worldwide consultations, backed by a global opinion survey underlining the urgent need for action. The director general of UNESCO is Audrey Azoulay.

She claims that “To protect access to information, we must regulate these platforms without delay, while at the same time protecting freedom of expression and human rights.”

Clearly, she’s not protecting freedom of expression.

She plans to silence anyone who opposes global health measures, questions climate change, or says that women can have penises. That’s according to Doctor Simon Goddek, but if you read the information yourself, you’ll find it accurate.

This is @AAzoulay, the Director-General of @UNESCO, who has just announced that she’s working on an international initiative to silence everyone who:

▪️ Opposes global health measures

▪️ Questions climate change

▪️ Says that women can’t have pęnises Resist the beginnings! ✊ https://t.co/gQYr1wwBkF pic.twitter.com/steMVaorls — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) November 7, 2023

