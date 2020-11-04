Crowds of ‘unfriendlies’ are gathering outside the White House

Crowds are growing outside the White House as the races are called. ShutdownDC warned that it would organize ‘protests’ at the Black Lives Matter Plaza by the White House.

One person had a metal baseball bat. The police arrested another person for an unknown reason.

The crowds are chanting and have banners saying, “Trump lies all the time,” and “Remove Trump.”

WHITE HOUSE: at least one arrest has already occurred via reports from @realJamesKlug

As the first polls are starting to close on election night, the crowd is gathering in downtown D.C. outside the fenced-off White House.

