Your potential President Joe Biden introduced his granddaughter as his late son

Joe Biden introduced his granddaughter Finnegan as his deceased son, Beau Biden, to a group of supporters in Philadelphia on Election Day.

“This is my son, Beau Biden who a lot of you helped elect to the Senate in Delaware,” he said. He then attempted to correct himself.

“This is my granddaughter, Natalie,” the befuddled candidate continued, before saying: “No wait, we got the wrong one.”

He then put his arm around Natalie’s shoulder, who was standing close by, and said: “This is Natalie, this is Beau’s daughter.”

He was introducing Finnegan when he made the original error.

Beau died at age 46 in 2015 from brain cancer.

Joe Biden was visiting Philadelphia and Scranton on Tuesday. Philly was his second stop.

It’s absolutely ridiculous that this man could become President within hours.

This election is really for Kamala Harris who didn’t even make it through the primaries. The far-left Kamala is basically going to be the appointed president. The media and Democrats in Congress must know he is unfit for office.

Biden visited his childhood home earlier and wrote on the wall of a bedroom, “From this house to the White House with the grace of God,” and then left. A swarm of tens of young supporters, staff, and reporters gathered outside chanting “we love you.”

He made the ‘gaffe’ while speaking with supporters at his second stop in Philadelphia.

Does anyone think Joe Biden can go up against Russian President Putin or China’s President Xi? Anyone? He’s a placeholder for Kamala Harris.

Watch:

“This is my son, Beau Biden.” … “This is my granddaughter, Natalie. No wait, no wait. We got the wrong one…”pic.twitter.com/Lleb5lGY6d — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 3, 2020

He began the day by visiting Beau’s grave and attending mass in a Catholic Church in Wilmington.

During that visit, he was met with a small group of pro-life protesters who shouted at the presidential candidate about his stance on abortion and held up banners reading “No Catholic can vote for Joe Biden” and “Joe Biden equals abortion, euthanasia, and infanticide.”

The three demonstrators, two women, and one man held signs and heckled Biden shouting “Joe, you’re a disgrace to the Catholic faith.”

They also heckled Biden’s late son chanting: “Repent for your soul” and “Repent for Beau’s soul.”