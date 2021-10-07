CRT racialist Precious McKesson is now Special Assistant to DoE

















President Joe Biden appointed an in-your-face radical racialist who will force Critical Race Theory and 1619 into the public school system nationwide.

Precious McKesson, a Nebraska Democrat, and a Critical Race Theory activist will become the Special Assistant in the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Communications and Outreach.

She is the Chair of the Nebraska Democrat Black Caucus and former Finance Director for the statewide party.

She was a staffer for the Biden campaign in Nebraska.

The radical Ms. McKesson co-authored an August 11 op-ed for the Lincoln Journal Star to oppose a measure to ban Critical Race Theory from being taught at the University of Nebraska.

McKesson and co-authors Dulce Sherman and Collette Yellow Robe wrote that “Simply put, CRT examines social, cultural and legal issues as they relate to race and racism. Students would be taught about the systemic racism that still exists today and permeates our society.”

That is not what it does or is.

