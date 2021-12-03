Fairfax School District Committee Re-Approves 2 Pedophilia Books

















Books containing extremely graphic sex scenes and pictures—one between between an adult male and a 10-year old boy performing a sexual act are back in a Virginia’s school library last week.

The books—”Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe, and “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison—are among many books containing pedophilia content that have been banned from school libraries in several states. They are banned in Arkansas, Pennsylvania, Iowa, Missouri, Tennessee, and Minnesota.

In Florida and Texas, police have launched criminal investigations into the availability of the books in school libraries after receiving complaints from parents.

Both books were chosen to receive the American Library Association’s Alex Awards, which are given to 10 books annually with “special appeal to young adults ages 12 through 18.”

“Lawn Boy” includes a story about a 10-year-old fourth grade boy involved in a sex act with a character identified as “a real estate guy” named Doug.

This is the now common effort to normalize pedophilia.

The Fairfield County School Board, the largest school district in the U.S., ruled the books are appropriate and serve the needs of LGBTQ+ students in search of diverse reading material they can relate to.

Pedophilia isn’t appropriate, period.

This decision was based on a review committee—made up of parents, students, and school officials—appointed to assess the books.

They’re idiots. Children can’t make these decisions. They are too young and their minds aren’t fully formed. They should be treated like children, not adults they want to seduce. This is evil.

Pedophilia being promoted to minors at Fairfax High School, Virginia. WTF 😳 HOW THE HELL IS THIS BEING ALLOWED IN SCHOOLS? Everyone involved in the producing , distributing and administering of these materials needs to be ARRESTED!! 1/3 pic.twitter.com/e4GLEVI1ex — Rasta Redpill (@RastaRedpill) September 28, 2021

There’s no porn/pedophilia in…Oh, wait FCPS public school libraries, paid for with Fairfax County taxpayer dollars But, learning loss recovery? Or virtual learning for children sent home on “pause”, or as an option? Move along… (Don’t read this, really. It’s beyond sick) pic.twitter.com/m0GF1HXie1 — Elizabeth L. Schultz – “domestic terrorist” (@Think_Schultz) September 24, 2021

Related















