Cryin’ Cheney now believes in gay marriage

















Opportunist Rep. Liz Cheney says she was wrong to oppose gay marriage in the past, a stand that once split her family. But it’s now to her advantage to change her opinion.

Cheney told Lesley Stahl on CBS News’ “60 Minutes” that she views her reelection campaign as the most important House race in the nation as forces aligned with the former president try to unseat her.

Of course, she would.

In the interview, Cheney said her opposition to gay marriage was misguided and she channeled her sister-in-law’s Facebook post in explaining why she changed her position.

“I was wrong. I was wrong,” she said. “It’s a very personal issue — and very personal for my family. I believe that my dad was right. And my sister and I have had that conversation … Freedom means freedom for everybody.”

Really, I don’t remember Trump imprisoning LGBTs just because some people think marriage should be defined as between a man and a woman. We must have missed that.

Who is depriving gay people of freedom? That’s illegal. Her argument is bogus.

It’s time for these establishment bottom feeders to go. She is the last gasp of the RINOs. Trump’s party of the working man and woman is the new Republican Party. RINOs screwed it up long enough. In that respect, her potential re-election is the most important of all.

She even cried.

Watch:

