Biden says if 98% get vaccinated, we’ll get awful close to “getting back to normal”

















President Biden received a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, a booster shot, on Monday. Doing it publicly is supposed to entice us to want to model ourselves over this buffoon.

Currently, people over 65 are told to get the shot. Biden said he’s getting a booster although he doesn’t look over 65.

“I know it doesn’t look like it, but I am over 65,” Biden, who’s 78, joked. “Way over. And that’s why I’m getting the booster shot today.”

Seriously, I thought he acted like he was 98 — a 98-year-old in bad shape.

President Biden received his third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, days after federal regulators approved Pfizer boosters for Americans 65 years and older, as well as those with medical conditions and jobs placing them at higher risk.https://t.co/H2OHbrIASF pic.twitter.com/euSINBwHo5 — NYT Politics (@nytpolitics) September 27, 2021

Biden was asked by a reporter how many Americans need to get vaccinated before we go back to normal. Then he answered stupidly, but at least he told us he’s not a scientist.

Biden said in all seriousness: “97%, 98%. I think we’ll get awful close. But I’m not the scientist. I think one thing is for certain. A quarter of the country can’t go unvaccinated and us not continue to have a problem.”

We’ll get “awful close” at 97 or 98%. So, in other words, every person has to get vaccinated, and maybe we’ll get back to normal.

Dictator Biden says you can’t go unvaccinated.

He was wearing his heavy-duty mask getting his third shot and he wonders why we don’t want to get vaccinated. What’s the point?

The media never has an unkind word to say about his idiotic comments.

Watch:

REPORTER: “How many Americans need to be vaccinated for us to get back to normal?” BIDEN: “97%, 98%. I think we’ll get awful close. But I’m not the scientist. I think one thing is for certain. A quarter of the country can’t go unvaccinated and us not continue to have a problem.” pic.twitter.com/oT0zRXxpJo — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 27, 2021

