Cuomo condemns Americans for a ‘racist past’ over a noose that wasn’t a noose

Governor Andrew Cuomo called us all racists again over a noose found in a park. The only problem is, it wasn’t a noose. When the so-called noose was found in a Harlem park, Cuomo shamed the entire United States for its “racist past.”

That would be the past no one alive today had a thing to do with creating.

Without waiting for the facts, Cuomo was quick to use the noose to fuel his radical anti-American agenda.

He never misses a chance to condemn America. Cuomo hates us.

CUOMO LUNGES WITHOUT FACTS

It all started last Saturday when someone snapped a photo in Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem of what was quickly dubbed a “noose” that appeared to be hanging from a tree near the historic Fire Watch Tower, according to WNBC-TV.

“I am disgusted by the recent discovery of a noose — the epitome of hatred and an evil icon of our nation’s racist past — in Harlem’s Marcus Garvey Park,” Cuomo said in a statement released on Tuesday. “New York is no place for hate, and the progress we’ve made as a society will not be undone by the work of a few cowards.”

NOT A NOOSE YOU HATEFUL JERK

Within hours of this statement coming out, however, the New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes Task Force concluded that this was not an act of hate, and the rope was not a noose The task force said that it “investigated this incident thoroughly,” and officers concluded that “according to the park director, it was left over from a construction scaffold that was removed in the fall. The rope was used to hoist construction materials.”

The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force investigated this incident thoroughly. According to the park director, it was left over from a construction scaffold that was removed in the fall. The rope was used to hoist construction materials. @NYPDDetectives @NYPDShea https://t.co/kWCBCbI1qd — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) June 16, 2020

