New law sets Colorado police up for massive liability in lawsuits

Colorado state lawmakers passed legislation on Saturday that will be signed by Governor Polis. It fundamentally changes policing in the state into the Progressive vision. The recent riots over the death of George Floyd are an excuse. Scapegoating police are an excuse. They are excuses for the far-left to install their progressive policing.

The Denver Post reported that Senate Bill 217 – the Enhance Law Enforcement Integrity Bill – calls for multiple dramatic changes to the manner in which policing is conducted across the state.

Under the new law, every officer in the state will wear a bodycam by July of 2023, and bodycams are required to be activated whenever officers respond to a call, the Denver Post reported. If they don’t do it, they can be held criminally liable and face other penalties. They also have to make their bodycam footage available to the public on a short timeline.

Officers must intervene if they think another officer is using excessive force or they will be charged with a class 1 misdemeanor or worse.

Police will lose all their limited immunity protections. Colorado is setting itself up for massive lawsuits for aggressive policing or violating a person’s civil rights. That could mean anything and everything. Police will be held liable up to $25,000 per suit.

If a police department determines that an officer acted in bad faith, they may hold the officer accountable for up to 5% or $25,000, whichever is less, of the settlement or judgment collected by a plaintiff, the Denver Post reported.

Police officers have no due process to avoid fines outside their police department’s review. A department can agree to large settlements and the officer will have to pay 5% of it.

SB 217 bans chokeholds and even carotid control holds and would ban the use of deadly force against someone for a minor or nonviolent offense.

Deadly force can only be used as a last resort and never against a fleeing suspect unless he presents an immediate risk to the officers.

The legislation calls for officers to lose their Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) board certification permanently after having pleaded guilty to inappropriate use of force, failure to intervene to stop the excessive force, or after having been found civilly liable for excessive force or failure to intervene.

The law also requires the creation by the state of a database of officers who have been decertified, fired, found to be untruthful, or repeatedly failed to follow training requirements, the Denver Post reported.

Not only that, but all law enforcement agencies will also have to track all contacts with the public and report it to the state for use in a searchable database. It will require a number of details like race.

If agencies don’t do it, they lose state funding.

Progressive policing will eliminate enforcement and neutralize the police. The excuse is the recent riots. They are making the police the scapegoats so they can basically end policing as we know it. Colorado hopes their law will become the model for the nation. It’s as if George Soros himself wrote it.