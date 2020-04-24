Cuomo, de Blasio, and New York City Owe Trump an Apology

Commentary replete with facts

By Rabbi Aryeh Spero

Many Americans have witnessed daily briefings in which New York State’s governor, Andrew Cuomo, makes repeated demands of the President and exploits his moment in the sun by condemning the President and even maligning him.

Instead of constantly complaining, it’s about time Cuomo apologized to President Trump and to those Americans across the country who specifically helped NYC during her time of need. It is not President Trump who has fallen short in doing his job, rather Governor Cuomo and his side-kick Bill de Blasio, mayor of New York City.

Three weeks ago Cuomo was demanding ventilators, masks, gowns, and hospital beds. He made no demands of himself, rather of the President. But now many are asking why the governor had not spent his many years in office accumulating the supplies needed for the emergencies and epidemics that surely transpire.

In President Trump’s desire to help the country and specifically the state where he was born and raised, Mr. Trump did not haggle over the question of whose responsibility it is to take care of state needs but instead dove headlong to supply what New York needed.

While Cuomo spent his days grandstanding and pontificating, and alternating his made-for-TV attire between informal leather jackets one day, blazers the next, presidential suits, and then sweaters, Mr. Trump was marshaling and corralling every force in this country and around the globe to provide the needs of New York state.

Cuomo always looks well-rested while Mr. Trump, the heroic workhorse, looks exhausted. We now know why: one is playing soap-opera governor while the other is a minute-by-minute, indefatigable President.

Mr. Cuomo is never satisfied. Like a spoiled prince, he upped the ante every time the President fulfilled Cuomo’s previous demands. Cuomo spoke of 4,000 ventilators, then 30,000 ventilators, then possibly a million ventilators. The governor of New York had the luxury of extrapolating his demands because it was not he, rather President Trump, who was personally bearing and shouldering the supply-chain responsibility.

It turns out that Mr. Cuomo’s dramatic and made-for-television hyperboles, wrapped in self-righteous entitlement, were simply hyperbole. In the end, Mr. Trump directed more ventilators to New York than were needed.

People outside of New York sweated like crazy to find and send those ventilators. There are tons of ventilators now in New York, yet state and local officials have mismanaged the distribution and many hospitals are still waiting for them. Mr. Cuomo and de Blasio should apologize to the President and all the way down to America’s truckers who, in a patriotic fashion, rushed to get supplies to New York City.

On another occasion, enjoying the limelight and adulation he was receiving from the media for maligning President Trump, Andrew Cuomo demanded thousands of hospital beds. At the time, many wondered where were the years of expected planning by the governor of New York and the mayor of New York City for an event precisely such as this.

After all, the state of New York, as well as New York City, has a budget for Health Departments exceeding the entire budgets of some American cities.

As is known, New York state and New York City have bragged about their autonomy from the Federal government. Proclaiming their jurisdiction is above federal law, they defied ICE and the Federal immigration laws. Many are now wondering how a city and state that defied federal authority, as well the President of the United States, by declaring themselves Sanctuary cities and a Sanctuary state suddenly have relinquished their state autonomy by demanding the federal government micromanage and pay for all their supplies.

Cuomo and de Blasio, the anti-Feds, accept no blame, placing, suddenly, all responsibility on the Feds. On Tuesday Cuomo was at the White House renewing demands and asking the Federal government and Donald Trump to rescue New York.

Many are asking if the billions of dollars boastfully spent by de Blasio and Cuomo on illegal immigrants, providing corpulent benefits to hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens, depleted the city of the reserves necessary to carry on the basic nuts and bolts and supplies needed to properly manage and sustain a city.

Some are questioning whether Cuomo and de Blasio’s pre-occupation with enacting a leftist social agenda and prioritizing identity and sexual politics took precedence over old fashioned, bread-and-butter management. They seem to have chosen virtue-signaling rule over dry but essential care-taking management. Cuomo and de Blasio made what they call a “moral” decision, namely: that the invitation to and support of illegal aliens is more important than spending on the needs of every day, native New Yorkers for the inevitable rainy day.

Though Rachel Maddow and so many of the cynics and smug elitists who’ve come to dominate the New York scene smarmily accused the President of not being able to furnish hospital beds, Mr. Trump did so. And, the whole nation saw him do it.

The ship, named the Comfort, sailed into New York harbor on the Hudson River. It was a mammoth and gleaming, floating hospital with hundreds of beds, surgery rooms, 5,000 units of blood, emergency rooms, lighting, a staff of 1,200, and the most modern moving medical facility in the world. It was brought to New York not by its mayor or governor but by Mr. Trump…in Mr. Trump’s fashion.

Yet, Cuomo demanded even more beds! So, Donald Trump, the native New Yorker, more acquainted with every square inch of Manhattan real estate than its own mayor and governor, suggested the Javits Convention Center be transformed into a hospital.

Mr. Trump supplied the men and women necessary to convert the Center into a 2,500-bed facility. In the end, hardly any of the beds were needed or used. The pompous governor of New York demanded much more from America, from the President, and our patriotic citizens than was actually needed.

Mr. Cuomo: Isn’t it time you apologized and thanked the President and the thousands of Americans who sweated to deliver beds and make hospitals based on your exaggerated claims? In the end, the President’s assessment of need was right, not yours.

Some wonder if New York City big mouths like Rachel Maddow and Joy Behar would extend themselves for victims in Paducah, Kentucky as those from Kentucky have eagerly jumped to help those in New York City. Would the Manhattan/Brooklyn chattering class help the Franklin Graham crowd the way his Samaritan’s Purse did when coming to NYC to set up makeshift hospitals in Central Park?

Even after all this, Mr. Cuomo keeps demanding more, and Mayor de Blasio continues asking for more money. De Blasio especially, still refuses to express any gratitude to Mr. Trump. For too long, both disallowed the ameliorative hydroxychloroquine to patients, simply because Mr. Trump had suggested the legal drug had potential promise. Shame on them.

Many feel that instead of more demands, it is time these men apologized for their arrogance and sense of entitlement, and recognized that much of the catastrophe in New York is due to their lack of preparedness and their incapacity for real management.

Many New Yorkers are upset with Mayor de Blasio for not managing the subways and buses in such a way as to lessen the contagion inherent in packed mass transit ridership. Plans such as decreasing ridership per car (social distancing) by adding more cars and by increasing train runs could have been utilized, but were not.

No warnings were issued to mass transit riders until way after the contagion had already spread. Many New Yorkers wonder why the Mayor and his Health Commissioner were urging people to go downtown to Chinatown long after President Trump had already prohibited incoming flights from China.

New Yorkers are wondering why Mayor de Blasio kept New York City schools open a week after other districts had already closed.

Now New Yorkers are anguishing over the bare shelves in many New York City supermarkets when the mayor should have coordinated truckers, vendors, and foodservice suppliers to keep food flowing into New York.

The highways and thoroughfares within the city are wide open for food trucks to flood right in. Where are they? It seems that it is Donald Trump, not they, who plans steps ahead during a crisis. He is always thinking and doing, as opposed to those who gripe and demand and whine…and sermonize.

Many Americans are wondering if New York State’s shortfall of money is due to the governor’s self-righteous insistence that income-producing fracking and shale exploration be prohibited in New York.

Americans are wondering why they should bail out New York State’s budget woes that, really, pre-date the Covid-19 flu. After all, it is a deficit caused by the state’s high taxation policies pushing business out of the state and scaring away achievers for fear of being targeted and penalized by New York State.

Why should frugal Americans in other places foot the bill for the obscenely high pensions given to unionized New York state workers? Is Corona being used as a way to fleece America for the high maintenance give-aways that are really behind New York’s financial woes? Should America bail out New York again as it did in the 1970s?

We know how Mr. Cuomo feels about the “deplorables”, the half of the country who voted for Trump. He has told Second Amendment New Yorkers they don’t belong in New York. Yet, he wants the deplorables to pay his bills.

He has told those who are pro-life and pro-traditional marriage that their views are anathema and they belong somewhere else since these are not the values of true New Yorkers. Yet we should pay his bills and we should supply the materials to run his mismanaged state. The elitists believe we should take from our families to financially support them, the “superior” ones, as well as the almost one million illegals invited into New York.

Cuomo, like Hillary Clinton and so many smug, anti-tradition, cosmopolitan “citizens of the world”, the snob-set, who have taken over New York City in the last fifteen years, think Trump conservatives are deplorables. Yet, it is those deplorables that outfitted the Comfort ship of salvation now anchored at Pier 90 on Manhattan’s West Side.

~~~

Rabbi Spero is author of Push Back, president of Caucus for America, and a frequent guest on Fox News and Newsmax.

This article first appeared on American Thinker. Reprinted with permission of Rabbi Aryeh Spero, one of our favorite speakers and authors.