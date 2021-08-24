Cuomo finally loses the Emmy he never earned in the first place

















The International Academy gave New York Governor Andrew Cuomo an Emmy for his daily COVID briefings (which were awful) and it was highly unusual. Most believed it was a slap at Donald Trump. The media was portraying Cuomo as the COV leader of the country and Donald Trump as a menace.

Since then, on August 3rd, New York Attorney General Letitia James concluded without evidence, just the word of the 11 women involved, that he sexually harassed the women. He also faced near-certain impeachment. We aren’t saying he isn’t guilty, but there was no real evidence, and the timing was suspect. Some of the claims were ridiculous.

Everyone is ignoring the far more egregious crime of covering up the deaths of COV-afflicted elderly he sentenced to nursing homes.

In a statement Tuesday, the International Academy confirmed Cuomo’s award had been rescinded.

“The International Academy announced today that in light of the New York Attorney General’s report, and Andrew Cuomo’s subsequent resignation as Governor, it is rescinding his special 2020 International Emmy® Award,” the statement read.

The Academy’s action likely does not mean Cuomo will have to give up the trophy itself, but rather that his name will be wiped from the Emmy history books.

“His name and any reference to his receiving the award will be eliminated from International Academy materials going forward,” according to the International Academy’s statement.

He never should have gotten it in the first place and it should have been taken away for the thousands of elderly he sentenced to death. He got away with that.

The cowards in the Academy waited until his last day to it. They’re a joke and so is their Emmy.

NEW: Andrew Cuomo has been stripped of his International Emmy. pic.twitter.com/gJHNY26hZ8 — Jon Campbell (@JonCampbellGAN) August 24, 2021

