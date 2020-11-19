Cuomo is losing it! Reporter tried to find out if schools are closed

King Cuomo wouldn’t answer a reporter’s question yesterday and let loose on him, calling him “obnoxious.” The question was a simple one. He wanted to know if the New York City schools would be closed today since Communist Mayor de Blasio said they would be and Cuomo said they’re opened. New York Governor Cuomo repeated it on this clip. He keeps saying schools are open. Meanwhile, they are closing all over the state.

Cuomo is losing it.

Another reporter followed up and tried to get a direct answer. Instead, he got a lengthy answer, basically saying all of NYC is a microcluster, and they have their own guidelines.

All of the tri-state regions can apparently be a microcluster in his nutso world.

The guideline for NYC schools to close is 3%, but the school population is only .16%. There is no need to close schools. They aren’t the ‘super spreaders.’ Why would you close these safe spaces for children if the virus is spreading in peoples’ homes?

This is why Catholic schools are getting applications in large numbers — they are open.

The ‘mostly peaceful protesters’ might be spreading the virus, but that will be called fake news if you say it publicly.

The 3% is so arbitrary. Where is the science? As an educator, I will tell you many children need the mostly-caring teachers physically present, and they are learning diddly-squat.

Watch the sarcastic, condescending wretch of a governor who killed off tens of thousands of older people with COV in New York City, bankrupted the city, and is destroying small business statewide:

