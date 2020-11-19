Evidence is coming as President Trump fights for the Republic

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Throughout certain states, the seemingly-rampant election fraud will be exposed no matter how much censorship, incompetence, or fraud exists. Republicans have a fighter in the presidency, not a weak, fake president-elect in a non-existent position supported by communists. We are in a fight for our Republic.

To quote Newt Gingrich, “When 71% of the precincts in Detroit cannot reconcile their votes, it is clear something is profoundly wrong. How can Michigan electors be certified with this massive mistake?”

Oh no, Newt, that only matters in Belarus.

He tweeted that two hours ago, probably in response to the Republican canvassers rescinding their certification of election results in Wayne County (Detroit), Michigan.

Donald Trump received 10 million more votes than he did in 2016, but we are to believe that a lazy, stupid man who hid in his basement got millions more in elections that defied the laws of probabilities.

Let’s not forget how wrong the polls were. For starters, Republicans won 27 House races listed as toss-ups. The pollsters, most of them, deliberately LIED to us. Now, why would that be? Either that or they are profoundly incompetent.

I hate to say it, but I don’t trust these people. I think they’re BLM plants:

EVIDENCE?

This is odd:

Thousands of problems in Nevada:

Do you want the evidence from Georgia?:

