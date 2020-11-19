Evidence is coming as President Trump fights for the Republic

Throughout certain states, the seemingly-rampant election fraud will be exposed no matter how much censorship, incompetence, or fraud exists. Republicans have a fighter in the presidency, not a weak, fake president-elect in a non-existent position supported by communists. We are in a fight for our Republic.

To quote Newt Gingrich, “When 71% of the precincts in Detroit cannot reconcile their votes, it is clear something is profoundly wrong. How can Michigan electors be certified with this massive mistake?”

Oh no, Newt, that only matters in Belarus.

He tweeted that two hours ago, probably in response to the Republican canvassers rescinding their certification of election results in Wayne County (Detroit), Michigan.

Donald Trump received 10 million more votes than he did in 2016, but we are to believe that a lazy, stupid man who hid in his basement got millions more in elections that defied the laws of probabilities.

President Trump received 10.1 million more votes across the U.S. than he received four years ago, including in areas with a majority of Hispanic voters. https://t.co/9IEzcKjK42 pic.twitter.com/pViEF2Nuhg — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 17, 2020

Let’s not forget how wrong the polls were. For starters, Republicans won 27 House races listed as toss-ups. The pollsters, most of them, deliberately LIED to us. Now, why would that be? Either that or they are profoundly incompetent.

I hate to say it, but I don’t trust these people. I think they’re BLM plants:

EVIDENCE?

This is odd:

Did they think no one would notice?? https://t.co/oY9rewdV7Q — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) November 19, 2020

Thousands of problems in Nevada:

Jesse Binnall, Trump’s campaign lawyer for the Nevada lawsuit: “There are THOUSANDS of instances of fraud … Donald Trump won Nevada.” @jbinnall pic.twitter.com/VVfqAo2HzW — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) November 18, 2020

Do you want the evidence from Georgia?:

Georgia recount worker with 20 years of experience handling ballots described an odd batch that stood out. Pristine sheets with no markings and 98% for Biden. Source: https://t.co/w9H3llLwJ8 pic.twitter.com/GBUjAvHdNS — Ivan Pentchoukov (@IvanPentchoukov) November 18, 2020

“Based on my observations, I believe there was fraud was committed in the presidential election and question the validity of the Georgia recount process.”https://t.co/YpkvsPeKLE — Ivan Pentchoukov (@IvanPentchoukov) November 18, 2020

Same witness went to a different Georgia county the next day and observed the same anomaly during the recount. “All of these ballots had the same two characteristics: they were all for Biden and had the same perfect black bubble.” pic.twitter.com/C1gYqs0QyT — Ivan Pentchoukov (@IvanPentchoukov) November 18, 2020