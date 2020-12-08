Cuomo jokes about being DeNiro or Pacino after his policy kills older people in nursing homes

Andrew Cuomo joked with Dr. Anthony Fauci today and seemed to think it was funny to joke about them playing the parts played by Godfather actors DeNiro or Pacino.
“Ya talking to me,” Andrew? After you caused the deaths of tens of thousands of older people in nursing homes with your policy, you think this is funny?
You’re not funny, Andy. The man has no sense.
It is fun to use movie nicknames but we are not in a film and not John Wayne or Clint Eastwood.
Those are silly diversions to keep morale up and get through the day/night but reality and Lady Nature always win.
Lil’ Bobbie Deniro uses elevator shoes to add several plus inches of height but this the land of Hollywood and Disneyland combined with massive drug use.
Smoke and mirrors plus delusion equals train running off the tracks and soon.
As T.S. Eliot said…humankind cannot bear too much reality.