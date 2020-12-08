Sen. Cruz agreed to argue the PA case before SCOTUS if they hear it

If the Supreme Court takes up the Pennsylvania election case from Congressman Mike Kelly and Sean Parnell, Senator Ted Cruz has agreed to argue the case before the high court. Senator Cruz has argued cases before the court in the past.

If #SCOTUS grants cert in the PA election case, I have told the petitioners I will stand ready to present the oral argument. Full statement below… pic.twitter.com/EnHxjqGR5K — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 7, 2020

Because of the importance of the legal issues presented, I’ve publicly urged #SCOTUS to hear the case brought by Congressman Mike Kelly, congressional candidate Sean Parnell & state rep. candidate Wanda Logan challenging the constitutionality of the POTUS election results in PA. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 7, 2020

Petitioners’ legal team has asked me whether I would be willing to argue the case before #SCOTUS, if the Court grants certiorari. I have agreed, and told them that, if the Court takes the appeal, I will stand ready to present the oral argument. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 7, 2020

As I said last week, the bitter division and acrimony we see across the Nation needs resolution. I believe #SCOTUS has a responsibility to the American People to ensure, within its powers, that we are following the law and following the Constitution. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 7, 2020

Constitutional lawyer Mark Levin explained the Pennsylvania case on his show this past Sunday (Twitter disagrees):