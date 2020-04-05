Cuomo plans to seize vents from upstate hospitals — conservative areas

Governor Andrew Cuomo plans to seize any excess ventilators from upstate hospitals and bring them to Downstate where the liberals — his voters — live.

Upstate has been at war with Cuomo, particularly over his draconian gun law known as the SAFE Act. He also banned fracking which could have enriched Upstate New York. Meanwhile, Pennsylvania siphons off our natural gas through underground piping.

Cuomo’s green agenda is also killing rural upstate, shoving expensive windmills and solar down their throats.

It leaves one suspicious about his motives. Far-left Cuomo has said there is no place in New York for conservatives, pro-life and pro-gun people. Coincidentally, he’s going to seize vents from conservatives.

Now he’s going to send the National Guard to seize their vents which they ordered and paid for to use during an emergency.

“The governor announced an executive order Friday directing the National Guard to take unused ventilators and personal protective equipment from Upstate hospitals and businesses and deliver them to the New York City region.”

“I don’t have an option and I’m not going to get into a situation where we know we are running out of ventilators and we could have people dying because there are no ventilators but there are hospitals in other parts of the state that have ventilators that they are not using,” he said.

The Erie County Executive has his lawyers working on blocking this Executive Order. He swears he won’t let it happen, and told Cuomo’s office there are no extra vents.

The Governor claims he’ll pay them or replace them, but it’s hardly about the money. Cuomo also said Downstate would help Upstate if it becomes a problem. However, he didn’t the last time, that’s why he’s in this predicament!

Why didn’t Cuomo order them in 2015 instead of investing in a now-failed solar venture? He could have also dropped the idea of paying for illegal alien healthcare instead.