NY Sen. Schumer tells Trump to seize factories & supply chains

In the clip below of an interview with New York Senator Chuck Schumer, he says the President should invoke the Defense Production Act.

President Trump has invoked the act but only uses it when there is no cooperation and it is absolutely called for – judiciously, in other words.

Then he said we need a military person in charge. There is a military person in charge. In a scorching letter to Schumer, who mindlessly calls for a seizure czar, Trump wrote, “A “senior military officer” is in charge of purchasing, distributing, etc. His name is Rear Admiral John Polowezyk. He is working 24 hours a day and is highly respected by everyone. If you remember, my team gave you this information, but for public relations purposes, you choose to ignore it.”

Then comes the big news. He wants the President to seize factories and supply chains, which would include small and large businesses.

Totalitarian New York Senator Schumer wants the President to take over the factories and supply chains like a dictator.

Watch:

.@SenSchumer: “We need the president to invoke the Defense Production Act … And the DPA allows a military leader, the military, to take over the factories and supply chains and then the same person can distribute the materials, the PPEs, the ventilators, the masks.” pic.twitter.com/dE0QfjPnRK — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 5, 2020

Democrats, who frequently call President Trump ‘Hitler,’ want him to act like a dictator. Why?

Dems want President Trump to take over industries. Is this their natural inclination or do they also want to set the President up or both?