Cuomo sent more than 9,000 COV patients to hundreds of nursing homes

Thanks to Governor Andrew Cuomo’s fiat, more than 9,000 recovering coronavirus patients in New York state were released from hospitals into nursing homes early in the pandemic. Thousands died as the sick patients infected the residents.
The new number of 9,056 recovering patients sent to hundreds of nursing homes is more than 40% higher than what had been previously released by the state health department. And it raises new questions as to whether Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s March 25 directive helped spread sickness and death among residents.
The COV patients obviously seeded nursing homes where thousands died. The elderly were the most vulnerable population and he knew that. Everyone knew that in March.
“The lack of transparency and the meting out of bits of important data has undermined our ability to both recognize the scope and severity of what’s going on,” said Richard Mollot, the executive director of the Long Term Care Community Coalition, a residents advocacy group.
The new figures come as the Cuomo administration has been forced in recent weeks to acknowledge that the overall number of COVID-19 deaths among long-term care residents is nearly 15,000, up from the 8,500 previously disclosed.
Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean lost her beloved mother-in-law and father-in-law partly due to Cuomo forcing them into separate nursing homes so they died alone. At the time, he had a near-empty hospital ship and the near-empty Javitts Center.
She wrote on Twitter: The nursing home massacre in New York state will continue to haunt this governor and will make his re-election in 2022 a little more difficult than he might’ve anticipated six months ago.
She also put this tweet out and she is only one of thousands of victims:
Today would’ve been my in-laws 60th wedding anniversary. I wanted to celebrate them while reminding people like @RachelMayNY of the deadly policies implemented by @NYGovCuomo that helped take their lives. https://t.co/2wO1VDPczH
— Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 11, 2021
After WWII we hanged War Criminals for less. Gov. Cuomo did nothing less than commit Senicide on a massive scale. He should be tried for that crime and rot in jail for the rest of his life. There are maybe half a dozen other Governors who did the same thing and they all belong in jail. When a Politician commits atrocities, they should no longer have protection from prosecution. America can’t let this type of Geronticide go unpunished or we, as a society and I mean all of us. are no better than the Nazi Germans of the !930s and 1940s. Today, we are in a fight for the soul of America against Godless Communist and Globalist in our midst.