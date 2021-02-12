Biden declares there’s no emergency at the border as thousands pour in









Joe Biden on Wednesday terminated the national emergency at the Southern border. He did this while opening the borders. He has canceled all security, including the border wall, the remain in Mexico policy, and he won’t allow ICE to arrest most illegal aliens.

Additionally, he won’t allow any deportations and that includes criminals.

Former CBP Chief Mark Morgan said between 3,000 and 3,500 illegal aliens are pouring into the country each day. Those are the ones they know about. None of them are tested by the government and they are immediately released at bus stops. Some leftist activist groups are allegedly testing some for COV.

No emergency here we say sarcastically.

Biden informed Congress in a letter on Wednesday that he is terminating Proclamation 9844, the national emergency proclamation at the Southern border in February of 2019.

“Consistent with section 202(a) of the National Emergencies Act, 50 U.S.C. 1622, I hereby report that I have issued a proclamation that terminates the national emergency first declared in Proclamation 9844 of February 15, 2019 (Declaring a National Emergency Concerning the Southern Border of the United States),” he wrote in his letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and president of the Senate, Vice President Kamala Harris.

The uncontrolled flood at the border is apparently no longer an emergency.

“Like every nation, the United States has a right and a duty to secure its borders and protect its people against threats. But building a massive wall that spans the entire southern border is not a serious policy solution,” Biden said in his January proclamation.

“It is a waste of money that diverts attention from genuine threats to our homeland security.”

Yet Democrats have surrounded the Capitol with a wall of troops and fencing.

And the illegals will be paid off despite coming illegally:

🚨🚨: @pdoocy: “Does Pres. Biden support sending stimulus benefits to undocumented immigrants?” Psaki: If they have a Social Security number, “like a child or a spouse,” then they would be eligible. So basically, yes. pic.twitter.com/cFlluiUs97 — John Cooper (@thejcoop) February 9, 2021

Related