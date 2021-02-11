Lead House manager admitted why the Guardsmen are amassed at the Capitol









The lead Democrat House manager at the impeachment trial, Ted Lieu, admitted why the National Guard troops are amassed at the Capitol. The reason is quite stunning.

Lieu said on Day 2, “[Trump] does not say that one sentence that matters. He does not say the one sentence that would stop future political violence: ‘the election was not stolen’. He still has not said that sentence. That is why National Guard troops in full body armor still patrol outside.”

Democrats spent a half-billion dollars so far to transport and keep the Guardsmen at the Capitol, and it is all for political purposes. They are using the troops to intimidate Donald Trump into making the statement they want to hear. It’s another attack on free speech.

This was first reported by The National Pulse.

Related