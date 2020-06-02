Cuomo slams de Blasio’s response as a ‘disgrace,’ the mayor said the city’s ‘fully under control’

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was displeased on Tuesday with Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s refusal of assistance from the state’s National Guard.

The looting and riots were out of control, but de Blasio is delusional. His own daughter participated (she wasn’t violent) in a violent protest and he was proud of her for it. He even claimed the city was “calm and peaceful.”

THE PRESSER

In his daily press briefing, Cuomo said Monday evening’s failed attempt to stop the unrest was “inexcusable.”

“The NYPD and New York City mayor did not do their job last night,” Cuomo said. “I think the mayor underestimates the scope of the problem and the duration of the problem. What happened in NYC was inexcusable.”

The governor offered cities around the state, including the Big Apple, help from the National Guard to stop looting, but De Blasio rejected the offer.

“My option is to displace the mayor of New York City and bring in the National Guard as the governor in an emergency and basically you would have to take over the mayor’s job,” Cuomo then explained. “I don’t think we’re at the point,” he said, before adding the move would yield a “chaotic situation” that “wouldn’t make any sense.”

Actually, it would mean less chaos. De Blasio’s a disaster. He is one of the rioters. He was proud of his daughter because he agrees with this hot mess.

The New York City Police Department arrested more than 700 protesters overnight. Looters damaged the flagship Macy’s department store in midtown Manhattan, emptied a Nike store, and broke storefront windows near Rockefeller Center.

It’s likely they are all out of jail.

Don’t worry, De Blasio said, the city of New York is “fully under control and overwhelmingly calm and peaceful.” Seriously, that is what he said.

Watch:

#BREAKING: Cuomo says de Blasio can be “displaced” and that he can “take over the Mayor’s job.” Cuomo: “The NYPD and the Mayor did not do their job last night…It was a disgrace.” pic.twitter.com/NizwmXyW9H — The Hill (@thehill) June 2, 2020

CALM AND PEACEFUL NY LAST NIGHT

Last night in NYC: Bill de Blasio: “This city is fully under control and overwhelmingly calm and peaceful” Also last night in NYC: 👇 pic.twitter.com/BT60IPL8hr — Joel Fischer (@JFNYC1) June 2, 2020

President Trump slammed him too:

NYC, CALL UP THE NATIONAL GUARD. The lowlifes and losers are ripping you apart. Act fast! Don’t make the same horrible and deadly mistake you made with the Nursing Homes!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2020

New York City put on an 11:00 P.M. CURFEW last night. No wonder they ripped the place apart. Should be 7:00 P.M. CALL UP THE NATIONAL GUARD. #SAVENYC — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2020