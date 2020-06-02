Cultural fascist youth pulling down a monument in Alabama

By
M. Dowling
-
2

We wrote about the University of Alabama professor who gave instructions on Twitter on how to take down an obelisk and said it would be a shame if it was in Birmingham. She said it was ‘hypothetical.’ The extremely far-left woman’s tweets are still up. And now we have these cultural fascists trying to topple a monument in Linn Park, Alabama.

They also defaced it.

This is the kind of thing ISIS and Mao did.

They didn’t pull it down but the politically correct lunatics in charge took it down.

This is a white leftist movement. The hardcore is getting our children early on and indoctrinating them.

My family fought for the Union, but history is history and monuments are learning opportunities. And they shouldn’t be the ones in charge.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

2 COMMENTS

  2. Why don’t citizens of Alabama stop these creeps, destroyers, lunatics, subversives. Protect your monuments. If not even Alabamians will do this, then this country is headed for the ash heap.

Leave a Reply