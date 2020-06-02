Cultural fascist youth pulling down a monument in Alabama

We wrote about the University of Alabama professor who gave instructions on Twitter on how to take down an obelisk and said it would be a shame if it was in Birmingham. She said it was ‘hypothetical.’ The extremely far-left woman’s tweets are still up. And now we have these cultural fascists trying to topple a monument in Linn Park, Alabama.

They also defaced it.

This is the kind of thing ISIS and Mao did.

Protestors are trying to pull the monument down with a rope. Now they’re back readjusting they position of the rope. pic.twitter.com/LPbkC4lSfI — Anna Beahm (@_AnnaBeahm) June 1, 2020

They didn’t pull it down but the politically correct lunatics in charge took it down.

This is a white leftist movement. The hardcore is getting our children early on and indoctrinating them.

My family fought for the Union, but history is history and monuments are learning opportunities. And they shouldn’t be the ones in charge.

Confederate memorial is coming down. pic.twitter.com/rlJSDXhRzd — John Archibald (@JohnArchibald) June 2, 2020