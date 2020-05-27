New health app could become a permanent government health tracker

Chinese local governments are proposing a post-coronavirus health app that ranks citizens based on their smoking, drinking, exercise, and sleep habits. It has sparked angry responses online over privacy.

Hangzhou, a high-tech hub and home to e-commerce giant Alibaba, was among the first Chinese cities to adopt such an app, which gives people a green, yellow or red code that determines if they can buy travel tickets or enter public places.

But the health commission in the eastern city of 10 million people is now considering rolling out an app that looks much deeper into the health of citizens.

The software monitors users in real-time and ranks them on a 100-point “health gradient” scale, according to a post on the commission’s website.

These things always start with communists somewhere in the world and they are usually opt-in to start.

Before long, they are opt-out and then no opt anything — just mandatory.

The idea of contact tracing in the United States should be as alarming as this app. I already received a notice on my iPhone that it’s ready for contact tracing software. It will start as voluntary, but it does involve anyone who has been in contact with anyone who has the virus.

We have already seen what the lockdowns look like and some want to make this mandatory. It’s more than privacy we have to worry about. One official talked about taking people — children — out of the home when one is infected. He tried to take it back but he meant it when he said it.

If we go to single-payer, they will track everyone’s health here in the United States. Don’t doubt me on that.

Make no mistake, Big Tech is a threat no matter where it is in the world. It’s as bad as it is good.