Cuomo’s Parole Board to Free Yet Another Cop Killer

Governor Andrew Cuomo’s parole board, he’s picked 14 of the 16 members, is planning to release yet another cop killer, perhaps as soon as September 30th.

In 1985, Perry Bellamy got $5,000 from a drug lord to set up the execution of 34-year-old Parole Officer Brian Rooney, by luring him to a park in South Jamaica. It was there a drive-by hit squad killed him with 5 shots.

“It’s despicable and it’s heartbreaking,” Alan Reiter, 74, Rooney’s ex-partner, told The Post. “I can’t imagine his assigned parole officer wanting to even supervise him.”

The board refused to share it’s reasoning for the release. Inquiring minds may want to know, especially because this continues a stunning pattern of them springing some of the most heinous criminals.

Last month it sprang Samuel Ayala, the ringleader of three men who beat, raped and fatally shot two mothers, in front of their kids, in a 1977 home invasion in Westchester. Several of the now-grown children, denied their right to testify before the board because of the pandemic, are demanding a new hearing.

Before that, Cuomo’s people, are on record as having freed an almost unbelievable 14 cop killers over the last three years http://nycpba.org/press-releases/2020/two-more-cop-killers-to-walk-free/.

We wonder if King Andrew, Slayer of the Elderly, will have a chapter in his upcoming self-congratulatory book, devoted to the absolute madness discussed above.

Not likely.