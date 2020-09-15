Harris slips: “A Harris Administration together with Joe Biden”

Kamala Harris says there will be a “Harris Administration together with Joe Biden.” That is one of the very real possibilities since it is obvious Joe Biden can’t run anything.

Kamala Harris’ agenda should terrify people.

THE BULLET POINTS

Harris is to the left of 97% of Democrats in the U.S. Senate. She is to the left of Bernie Sanders

Supports decriminalizing illegal immigration

Rejects building a wall on the southern border

Compared ICE to the KKK

Supports single-payer for illegal immigrants

Supports the elimination of private health care, which means 160 million Americans would lose their health care

Co-sponsor of the Green New Deal, a socialist attack aimed at destroying capitalism

She opposes American independence of fossil fuels and wants to eliminate coal, natural gas, all fossil fuels, end fracking

Wants to repeal President Trump’s tax cuts for the middle class

Wants to massively increase taxes on all Americans

Supports abortion — infanticide — and believes all American taxpayers must all pay for it, regardless of their beliefs. She would prevent any laws limiting abortion from being considered in any state. The federal government must decide what laws states can consider

Wants to ban legal firearms by executive order

Supports massive regulations

She will ‘war on the suburbs.’ The federal government would decide every detail of life in the suburbs, how many libraries, what the zoning laws will be, the makeup of schools, whether one can have single-family homes

Harris wants to pack the Supreme Court

She wants to eliminate the filibuster

Any one of these things would be devastating to our freedoms.