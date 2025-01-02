Cybertruck Driver Served in the Same Military Base as Jabbar

The driver of the Tesla Cybertruck who was killed when the vehicle blew up outside of the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas has been identified as a Colorado resident and Army veteran.

Livelsberger served in the same military base as the New Orleans terrorist, Shamsud Jabbar. Instead of looking for non-existent Christian terrorists, Gen. Austin should have looked for radical Islamic terrorists in the Army.

Matthew Livelsberger

Law enforcement sources confirmed to The Post that Matthew Livelsberger, 37, rented the electric pickup truck in Colorado Springs via an app. The truck went up in flames on New Year’s Day in the valet area of the hotel.

Livelsberger was behind the wheel of the Tesla truck, which was packed with firework-style mortars, camping fuel, and canisters, during the explosion, News5 reported early Thursday, citing law enforcement sources.

Livelsberger has several addresses in Colorado Springs, at least one of which was swarmed by the feds late Wednesday, KTNV reported.

Although officers have not publicly named Livelsberger, 37, as the bomber, senior law enforcement sources confirmed his identity to Denver7 and KTNV.

Livelsberger served over 19 years in the Army – 18 of which were spent with Special Forces, according to his LinkedIn profile. His current role was listed as a Remote and Autonomous Systems Manager, which he had been in for just three months.

Meanwhile

Seven people were injured when the Tesla blew, and Livelsberger was killed. The hardcore leftist Democrats on X are mocking the injured, who are not seriously injured.

The media lies.

The AP said the tesla caught fire when, in fact, it was filled with mortars and dynamite. It blew up.

AP stands for Associated Propaganda pic.twitter.com/kh8rTuwlPK — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 2, 2025

More lies:

Yes pumping the breaks right before the election so headlines like this can exist and future historians can later disingenuously claim that “Biden was making progress” on the crisis he caused! We all know the game ! https://t.co/wvLpwyKi3V — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) January 1, 2025

Mrs. Livelsberger:

Hearing that this is the wife of the Matthew Livelsberger, the 37-year-old green beret and suspect in the Trump Las Vegas hotel Cybertruck explosion pic.twitter.com/Mbltz8cERN — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) January 2, 2025

Meanwhile, police are searching for the others in the New Orleans terror cell.

In New York City, Hamas supporters, foreigners, and American communists block roads, marching for their cause.

Happening Now: A massive crowd of Hamas supporters has taken over downtown Manhattan, NYC calling for a global intifada. These people have zero shame. A man with an ISIS flag murdered innocent people in New Orleans, and these terror supporters are already out on the streets. pic.twitter.com/qqi7qwL9Mt — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) January 1, 2025

