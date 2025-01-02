Biden to Present the Presidential Medal of Honor to Liz Cheney

President Biden will award the Presidential Citizens Medal, one of the nation’s highest civilian honors, to 20 people on Thursday afternoon, including former Representative Liz Cheney and two close personal advisers, Ted Kaufman and Christopher J. Dodd.

The recipients the president selected to be honored in his last medal ceremony have “performed exemplary deeds of service for their country or their fellow citizens,” the White House said in a statement on Thursday.

The New York Times:

But the bestowing of presidential medals is also an opportunity for a president to showcase those who have fought for causes he championed. The selection of Ms. Cheney, a Wyoming Republican whose vocal opposition to Donald J. Trump cost her her political career, was a continuation of his push for bipartisanship and decency in politics at a time when Ms. Cheney’s party has turned against her. Mr. Biden is said to have been considering a pre-emptive pardon to protect her from retribution by the next administration.

In a statement, the White House praised Ms. Cheney for working across the aisle.

“Throughout two decades in public service, including as a congresswoman for Wyoming and vice chair of the committee on the Jan. 6 attack, Liz Cheney has raised her voice — and reached across the aisle — to defend our nation and the ideals we stand for: Freedom. Dignity. And decency,” the White House said. “Her integrity and intrepidness remind us all what is possible if we work together.”

Other Recipients Include:

Mary L. Bonauto – Marriage equality pioneer

Bennie G. Thompson – January 6 Committee Chair

Bill Bradley – Former U.S. Senator and NBA star

Eleanor Smeal – Women’s rights leader

Joseph L. Galloway (posthumous) – Renowned war correspondent

Mitsuye Endo Tsutsumi (posthumous) – Japanese American civil rights advocate

Only in Clown World

In the least, Liz Cheney is accused of suborning perjury of a witness during the Stalinesque J6 trials. She eviscerated due process and provably committed perjury herself.

The Biden puppeteers are making a mockery of the award. They’re sneering at us.

It seems like yesterday when Democrats hated Liz and her father.

