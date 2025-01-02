WH Releases Creepy Move Forward Video With Masked People

On January 2, 2025, the White House released a video titled “The Time to Move Forward Is Now,” featuring masked Americans.

What? Are they planning a pandemic and masks?

It also sounds like a dog whistle to the loons.

This is while the media and government warn of a bird flu pandemic.

This Is UNBELIEVABLY Creepy

The White House just posted this weird, dark “move forward” video on their YouTube channel showing tons of people in masks while saying things like “the time to trust.”

These people are stupid and evil. Their agenda couldn’t be any more obvious… pic.twitter.com/WaHtGMDyNk

— Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) January 2, 2025